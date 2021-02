MOHADEVPUR, NAOGAON, Feb 25: A free blood grouping campaign was organised in Mohadevpur Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

Bandhan Raktadan Sangathan, a voluntary blood donors' organisation, organised the programme.

Around 500 people tested their blood group free of cost in the campaign.

Moreover, in the last five months, the voluntary organisation has also made arrangements to donate blood to over 200 people.