One more dies of corona in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Feb 25: One more person died of coronavirus in the division on Monday.

With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 396 here.

Meanwhile, 12 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 25,598 in the division.

Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukder confirmed the information through a press release on Tuesday noon.

Among the total infected, 23,967 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus and 2,982 are now undergoing treatment at different designated hospitals in the division.







