Day-labourer electrocuted in Gopalganj

GOPALGANJ, Feb 25: A day-labourer was electrocuted in Tungipara Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

Deceased Roni Sarder, 27, was the son of Aiyub Ali, a resident of Singarkul Village in Sadar Upazila of the district.

Local sources said Roni Sarder came in contact with a live electric wire while he was cutting a tree in Uttar Barni Village in the upazila at around 11:30am, which left him seriously injured.

Locals rescued and rushed him to Tungipara Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer AKM Hedayetul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that filing of an unnatural death case with Tungipara Police Station is underway in this connection.







