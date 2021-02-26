Five killed in road mishaps in 4 dists

Five people were killed and 11 others injured in separate road accidents in four districts- Manikganj, Brahmanbaria, Sirajganj and Sunamganj, in three days.

MANIKGANJ: A truck driver has been killed in a collision between his vehicle and a bus in Ghior Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

The accident took place in Pachuria area on the Dhaka-Aricha Highway at around 7am that also left 10 others injured.

The deceased was identified as Rakib Hossain, 23, hailed from Shibrampur Village in Faridpur District.

Quoting locals, Borngail Highway Police Outpost In-Charge Md Shamim Al Mamun said a Faridpur-bound bus collided head-on with a truck in Pachuria area, which left the truck driver dead on the spot and 10 passengers of the bus injured.

The injured were rescued and sent to a local hospital, the official added.

BRAHMANBARIA: A motorcyclist was killed and another injured in a road accident in Kosba Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

The deceased was identified as Billal Mia, son of Dulal Mia, a resident of Gulasar area in the upazila.

Local sources said a private car hit a motorcycle carrying two persons in Gulasar area on the Cumilla-Sylhet Highway at night, leaving Billal dead on the spot and Sajib seriously injured.

Injured Sajib was taken to Brahmanbaria Sadar Hospital in critical condition.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Khantihata Highway Police Station (PS) Shakhawat Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that police are trying to identify the private car.

SIRAJGANJ: Two schoolboys were killed as an engine-run trolley turned turtle in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Mehedi Hasan, son of Rafiqul Islam, and Naeem Hossain, son of Shamim, residents of Deuji Village under Bahuli Union in the upazila. Mehedi was an eighth grader and Naeem a ninth grader at Alampur High School. They used to break bricks as labourer.

Rezaul Karim Talukdar, member of Ward No. 5, said a trolley carrying 12 labourers overturned after its control over the steering in Bhojondasgati Dumur Golam intersection area in the morning, which left the duo critically injured.

Later, Mehedi succumbed to his injuries at Sirajganj 250-bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Muzib General Hospital in the afternoon while Naeem died on the way to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital.

Sirajganj Sadar PS OC Bahauddin Faruki confirmed the incident.

JAGANNATHPUR, SUNAMGANJ: A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in Jagannathpur Upazila of the district on Tuesday evening.

The deceased was identified as Nazir Ahmed, 35, son of Siraj Ali, a resident of Lohargaon Village under Patli Union in the upazila.

Local sources said a tractor hit a motorcycle carrying Nazir Ahmed in Rasulganj Bazar area at around 6:30pm, which left him seriously injured.

He was rushed to Jagannathpur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Being informed police recovered the body and sent it to Sunamganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Jagannathpur PS OC Ikhtiar Uddin Chowdhury confirmed the incident.









