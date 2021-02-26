Video
COVID: Bangladesh reports 11 deaths, 470 cases in a day      
Home Countryside

Three ‘commit suicide’ in three districts

Published : Friday, 26 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Our Correspondents

Three people including a teenage girl allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in three districts- Bhola, Mymensingh and Noakhali, on Tuesday.  
TAZUMUDDIN, BHOLA: A mentally-imbalanced young man reportedly committed suicide by hacking himself with a sharp weapon in Tazumuddin Upazila of the district on Tuesday.
Deceased Pradip Barnik, 28, was the son of Bipul Barnik, a resident of Boubazar Village under Shamvupur Union in the upazila.
The deceased's father said Pradip was a mentally-imbalanced person. He started hacking himself with a 'Boti' (a kitchen cutter) at his room in the house.
Hearing scream of Pradip's mother, locals rushed in and found him dead after breaking the door of his room.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Bhola Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: A man reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Garfargaon Upazila of the district on Tuesday evening.
Deceased Manzurur Rahman, 37, son of Nurul Islam, was a resident of Kharua Barail Village under Raona Union in the upazila. He was lorry driver.
Gafargaon PS OC Anukul Sarkar said Manzur hanged himself from the ceiling of a room in his house in the evening while his family members were not at home.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital for an autopsy.
SENBAG, NOAKHALI: A female madrasa student reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Senbag Upazila of the district on Tuesday.
The deceased was identified as Ayesha Akhter Rinku, 18, an Aleem second year student at Chachua Haji Ai Akbar Madrasa. She was the daughter of Ahsan Ullah, an expatriate living in Saudi Arabia.
Senbag PS OC Abdul Baten Mridha said the girl committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling of her room in the house in Idilpur Village of the upazila at around 10am.
Being informed, police recovered the body from her house in the afternoon and sent it to Noakhali Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the OC added.


