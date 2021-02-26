Video
Friday, 26 February, 2021, 4:41 PM
COVID: Bangladesh reports 11 deaths, 470 cases in a day      
Home Countryside

Most schools, colleges in Kushtia have no Shaheed Minar

Published : Friday, 26 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79
Our Correspondent

KUSHTIA, Feb 25:  There is no Shaheed Minar in most of the educational institutions in six upazilas of the district.
According to sources, there are 750 educational institutions in these upazila of the district. These included 40 colleges, 150 high schools, 500 primary schools, and 60 madrasas in the six upazilas.
Language heroes, teachers, and students have urged the authorities concerned to take immediate steps to raise Shaheed Minar in all educational institutions to make these truly dedicated to the Language Movement.
There are Shaheed Minars in 10 colleges, 50 high schools and 10 primary schools, according to sources at the Kushtia District Education Office. But  there is no Shaheed Minar in all 60 madrasas, they added.
Nazir Hossain, a class ten student of Khoksa Muragasa High School in Khoksa upazila, said, there has not been made a Shaheed Minar in the school despite their repeated demand.
Naznin Akhter, a honors class student of the Kushtia Government Girl's College in the Kushtia town, said, "We have urged our principal to build a Shaheed Minar on the campus, but no initiative has been taken yet. The government spends lots of money for construction of buildings at educational institutions but only a small amount is needed to build a Shaheed Minar."
Sagoto Pramanik, a class ten student of Kushtia High School, said, "We feel the necessity of a Shaheed Minar here, but the school authority is not taking any initiative for it."
Md. Wahiduzzaman, principal of Alhaz Saidur Rahman Montu Woman Girl's College, said, "I feel the necessity of a Shaheed Minar on the college campus, but I cannot do it due to lack of fund. The government should take step for constructing Shaheed Minar at every educational institution."
However, the headmaster of Kushtia Police Line School and College, said, "With the fund collected from teachers, students, and local donors, I constructed a Shaheed Minar on the college campus two years ago. Institution heads can take such initiative, and everybody in the society should extend help from their level."
Kushtia District Education Officer said, "The government rule does not make it mandatory to construct Shaheed Minar at all educational institutions, and so, I cannot direct them to construct Shaheed Minar. Institution authorities can construct Shaheed Minar on their own initiative."
Kushtia deputy commisioner Saidul Islam said, "It is necessary to build Shaheed Minar at every educational institution to keep the glorious history of Language Movement alive in the mind of our students as it was the first step towards our Liberation War."





