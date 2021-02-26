Video
COVID: Bangladesh reports 11 deaths, 470 cases in a day      
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Eliminate rote learning system

Published : Friday, 26 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 107

Dear Sir

Comprehension, realization, understanding and practical application are the true parts of education. But the young minds have been transposed as examinees rather than learners. Most students are solely seen to be engaged in memorizing texts, having no enthusiasm in learning something new.

Creative education system is a widely discussed issue in the country. There are great numbers of teachers who are not satisfactorily familiar with this creative education system. To be precise, the learning outcome based education system in the country needs to have a greater degree of concentration in this regard. It should bear in mind that merely securing a result sheet will matter no more, but what really matters is to have the attitude for learning with a willing mindset and for the quest of knowledge in a deliberate way.

Therefore, rote learning should be uprooted; language aptitude and focus on some core skills should be promoted. To redirect our entire education onto the desired state, concerned quarters should come up with the necessary measures to that extent our education sector earnestly looks for.

Wares Ali Khan
Narsingdi



