Ctg AL leader killed

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 25: A local politician of Awami League was stabbed to death by assailants at Toiarpara in Satkania upazila of Chattogram on Wednesday night, police said Thursday.

The 48-year-old deceased, Belal Uddin, was the general secretary of ward no 4 of Awami League's Khagoria Union unit. Son of Abdul Karim of Khagoria, Belal lived in Panchhari upazila of Khagrachhari district.

Quoting eye-witnesses, Anwar Hossain, officer-in-charge of Satkania Police Station, said some 10-12 men attacked Belal while he was returning home around 9:00 pm, and stabbed him before fleeing. -UNB