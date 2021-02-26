Video
Friday, 26 February, 2021
latest COVID: Bangladesh reports 11 deaths, 470 cases in a day      
City News

Exam postponement: Protests now spread to Rajshahi, Barishal

Published : Friday, 26 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Rajshahi University students on Thursday staged demonstrations demanding continuation of examinations under its different departments.
The examinations of the university have been put on hold after the Ministry of Education issued a directive on February 22 to keep all the examinations postponed until May 24.
The government decided to reopen the residential halls of all universities on May 17 and resume classes on May 24.
The students started demonstrations at Paris Road of the university around 11 am and postponed it at 1 pm until next Sunday, upon assurance from the authorities.
Addressing the demonstration, Tomalika Haque, a student of Geology and Mining department, said: "The university authorities postponed our exams as per the instruction of the Education Ministry. We want the examinations to continue even if our dormitories aren't reopened. Seven colleges affiliated with Dhaka University have been successful in realising their demand. It's possible to take examinations on our campus as well."
"Many of us have rented mess-houses outside the campus after the announcement of the examination schedules. Our exams started but now we've become disappointed with the authorities' decision. We want the authorities to take proper steps to continue our exams."
The university authorities had earlier instructed all concerned to take the examinations from January 2. Many departments started taking honours final and master's final exams.
Barisal University
Away at Barisal University (BU), its students on Thursday blocked Barishal-Kuakata highway, protesting the postponement of the examinations until May this year.
They demanded continuation of all the examinations that started in January last.
The regular classes can be delayed but the ongoing examinations must continue to reduce the losses of the academic life, the students said.
General Secretary of BU Teachers' Association Khorshed Alam said, "We'll contact the higher authorities over resuming the examinations as the students are demanding it."
Amid demonstrations by students of seven colleges affiliated with Dhaka University against the postponement of their ongoing examinations, the Education Ministry on Wednesday announced that their examinations would continue maintaining the Covid-19 health guidelines.
Students of the seven colleges withdrew their protest progamme shortly after the Education Ministry's announcement.
On March16 last year, the government closed all the educational institutions to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The closure was extended several times, most recently until February 28 this year.    -UNB


