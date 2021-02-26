

JU student killed in Natore road accident

The deceased was identified as Abdullah Al Mahmud Shafi, a third-year student of Public Administration department of the university, confirmed department's Chairman Prof Md Nurul Amin.

Shafi was riding a bike when the accident took place. "The accident happened as Shafi lost control over the bike and hit a tree on the road side," the professor said.

He was rushed to Bagatipara Upazila Health Complex from where he was shifted to Natore District Hospital, he added.

Later doctors referred him to Rajshahi Medical College and Hospital where he was declared dead around 2.00am, Prof Md Nurul Amin said quoting family members. -Agencies







