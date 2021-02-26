Training assembly of Rotary Int’l begins

The central training assembly of Rotary International started at a hotel in Srimangal on Thursday.

Rotary Governor M Rubayet Hossain and Governor-elect Barrister Mutasim Bilah Farooqui spoke on the occasion, says a press release.

Governor Nominee MA Wahab and former Governors were attended at the program. Event Chairman Rotarian Kamruzzaman Khan Tipu presided over the event.

Speakers at the meeting emphasized the importance of training in the advancement of Rotary, a major social organization in the world.

They added that 1.2 million Rotarians and about 20 million Rotary volunteers are working worldwide in the service of humanity.

Through their proper training it is possible to deal with future catastrophic situations like Corona and make humanitarian activities a success. The training was attended by Rotary Leaders.





