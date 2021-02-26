Teenager stabbed dead in city

A teenage boy was stabbed to death in the city's Banani area on Wednesday night.

The deceased was identified as Shakil Gazi (14).

Pedestrians rescued Shakil with serious stab injuries and took him to Ayesha Memorial Hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Some of Shakil's friends called him from his house around 7:30pm on Wednesday night, said his father Jasim Gazi, a saloon employee.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Banani Police Station Yasin Hossain said the body was sent to Dhaka Medical College Morgue for autopsy. -UNB







