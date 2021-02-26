Minister urges Saudi investors to invest more in BD

Giving assurance of investment security, Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmed on Monday urged the Saudi investors to invest more in Bangladesh.

"The relation between Saudi Arabia and Bangladesh was dependent on manpower export till to date. Now, the Saudi investors have started investing in Bangladesh. It would help to develop the relation as multi-sectoral relation. We hope that more Saudi investors will invest here in future," he said on Thursday while opening the fifth outlet of Herfy Bangladesh, a Saudi Arabian food shop, in Dhanmondi.

The Herfy Bangladesh opened its fifth outlet at Dhanmondi in the capital with a promise of providing Arabian Halal Food to the food lovers of this locality at a competitive price.

Saudi Ambassador in Dhaka Essa Yousef Alduhailan and Chairman of Herfy Bangladesh Muktijoddha Mohammad Abdul Hai, also chairman of Greenland Group, were also present there.

Imran Ahmed said, "Same food culture is a great attraction for the people here to choice Herfy and Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia have shared common values and food culture."

The minister also hoped that once Bangladeshi entrepreneurs will also invest in Saudi Arabia. At the same time, he urged the Saudi authorities to hire more Bangladeshi workers to the country under its foreign migrants hiring programme.

"Culture and food could bring the people together and gives a better understanding and respect to each other," Essa Yousef Alduhailan said. Herfy opened Uttara outlet in 1st February 2019.







