Police foil NU students’ bid to block Shahbagh, 11 arrested  

Police on Thursday foiled an attempt by some students of the National University to block Shahbagh intersection in the city in protest against the government decision to postpone examinations.

Police detained 11 students from there around 10:30 am and dispersed others.

After their detention, more than 100 students took position in front of the Public Library at Shahbagh around 11.45pm.

Earlier on February 22, National University authorities postponed all the examinations until further notice in response to an Education Ministry a directive to do so. On February 22, the ministry issued the directive to keep all the examinations postponed until May 24.

The government decided to reopen the residential halls of all universities on May 17 and resume classes on May 24.

Amid their protests, the National University authorities announced fresh schedules for all the postponed examinations.

The degree pass course examination of 2019 and certificate courses of the 2nd year and Masters Final year examination of 2018 under the National University will begin on May 24, said a press release of the university.

Besides, the admission process for the academic year of 2020-2021 will begin on June 8, the release added.

The new schedules for the examinations will be available on the university's website www.nu.ac.bd.




