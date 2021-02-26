Diploma holders eligible to get admitted to universities

Students with Diploma in Engineering will get admitted to the universities and honours colleges of the country and will have the opportunity to earn undergraduate and postgraduate degrees from now.

However, they have to sit for admission tests to get admitted to the university. The Ministry of Education has sent letters to the Vice-Chancellors of the universities in this regard.

According to Ministry sources, previously HSC, A Level or equivalent degree holders were eligible to take part in the admission tests in the country's universities and honours colleges. To be admitted to the Polytechnic Institute in Diploma in Engineering course, one has to pass SSC and equivalent examinations. But in case of admission to the universities, no student gets the chance of admission after two years of HSC or equivalent degrees. For this reason, students who have passed the four-year Diploma in Engineering course at the Polytechnic Institutes do not get the opportunity of getting higher education in public institutions.

Considering the fate of the deprived students, Minister of Education Dipu Moni has taken initiative to offer admission opportunity to the graduates in the university. The Minister has written to the vice-chancellors of the universities to take steps for the admission of diploma pass students. However, the universities have not yet responded.

Dipu Moni said, "No matter which institution the student is studying in, if he/she has the talent to take higher education, then he should get that opportunity. That is why we have removed the age barrier for admission in polytechnic institutes. I have urged the universities to give admission to the students who have passed out from the Polytechnics. They will be eligible to take part in the admission tests. If they qualify, they will be taken in."







