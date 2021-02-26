Now Payra Bridge to cost 250pc more

The project cost of constructing Payra Bridge in Lebukhali over Payra River has increased 250 per cent due to amendment to the project twice after approval from the ECNEC.

The project cost has now reached at Tk 1,447.24 crore which was Tk 413.29 crore in the main development project proposal (DPP), a report prepared by the Implementation Monitoring and Evaluation Division (IMED) recently said.

The IMED Secretary Pradip Ranjan Chakravarty visited different development project sites including Payra Bridge of Barishal and Patuakhali from January 20 to 25 this year for monitoring the progress of these projects.

According to the progress report of the Payra Project, the progress of the construction of the main bridge is 81 per cent while the overall progress of the project is 69 per cent.

Meanwhile, the project is supposed to be completed by June 30 in 2022 after increasing 66 months (116 per cent) time from its stipulated time frame on December 31 in 2016.

"Due to the delay in appointing consultancy and construction firms, the works of the project have started after three and eight month. The project has been further delayed for another 14 months because of main bridge design and river bank protection related works," it mentioned.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina laid the foundation stone of the bridge during her visit to Patuakhali on March 19 in 2013.

The 1,470-metre-long and 19.76-metre-wide four-lane bridge is being constructed by Longjian Road and Bridge Construction Company, a Chinese construction firm, under the Ministry of Road, Transport and Bridges.

The construction work of the bridge was started on July 24 in 2016.

A total of 31 pillars, 32 spans and the height of the bridge will be 18.30 metre from water level.

Around seven km approach road on both sides of the bridge will be constructed, said officials of the project funded by jointly Bangladesh government and Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED).

After completion of the construction work of the bridge, a direct road link between Payra seaport and Kuakata will be established.

The report mentioned that the bridge is important to make Dhaka-Mawa-Faridpur-Barishal-Patuakhali highways free from ferry service and boost trade and tourism with the southern region by establishing direct link with Kuakata and the Payra seaport.

The development project proposal was approved in 2012 after completing a feasibility study.













