Secy among 2 contracts C-19 after vaccination

Two people became infected with the novel coronavirus after being vaccinated.

The two victims are Md Mohshin, Secretary of the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief and Sajjad Hossain, Ward Master of Sir Salimullah Medical College and Mitford Hospital.

Twelve days after the vaccination, the secretary's corona positivity was identified. At the end of 18 days of vaccination, Sajjad Hossain was identified affected with the virus.

Secretary Md Mohsin was vaccinated on February 7 at the National Institute of

Cancer Research & Hospital (NICRH) in the capital. Later, Secretary Mohshin was suffering from cold, fever and cough from the 13th of February. On 19 February, he tested positive with coronavirus.

Shamim Rahman, an assistant of relief secretary Mohammad Mohsin, said, "He had been admitted to a private hospital in the capital since February 20. Now he has no symptoms. Today the doctors said us to do another corona test. If negative report comes, maybe he will be released from the hospital."

However, Sajjad Hossain tested positive for corona on 23 February. He was vaccinated on February 8.

Brigadier General Kazi Mohammad Rashid-un-Nabi, director of Sir Salimullah Medical College and Mitford Hospital, said, 'He had a fever since the day he (Sajjad Hossain) was vaccinated. However, he may have already had corona germs in his body. Sajjad Hossain is now in isolation at home."





