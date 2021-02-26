Video
Home Front Page

Tk 2,000cr Laundering

Court orders confiscation of  5,706 bighas of land of Faridpur brothers

Published : Friday, 26 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka court on Thursday ordered seizure of 5,706 bighas of land and 55 vehicles belonging to Barkat and Rubel brothers.
The court has also directed to freeze Tk 9.88 crore in their bank accounts.
Metropolitan Session Judge KM Imrul Kayes on Thursday passed the order after hearing a petition filed by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Additional Public Prosecutor Tapash Kumar Pal told the Daily Observer.
CID Inspector SM Miraj Al Mahmud filed a case against Barkat and Rubel with Kafrul Police Station on June 26 last year on charges of siphoning off Tk 2,000 crore.
The two brothers have accumulated huge illegal assets by exerting control over various government departments, including the Local Government Engineering Department, the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority, the Roads and Highways Department in Faridpur between 2010 and 2020, according to the case statement.
In addition, they have amassed illegal wealth through drug dealing and land grabbing. They have become the owner of 23 buses, several trucks and SUVs. A significant amount     of money has been smuggled abroad through hundi. Besides, the two brothers were accused of the murder of a lawyer on November 20 in 1994 at Rajbari.
The statement further reads Miraj Al Mahmoud was appointed as the investigating officer in this regard on June 18 last year. Preliminary investigation revealed that the two brothers had smuggled at least Tk 2,000 crore abroad.


