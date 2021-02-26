Video
Friday, 26 February, 2021, 4:39 PM
COVID: Bangladesh reports 11 deaths, 470 cases in a day
Home
Front Page
coronavirus update bangladesh
Published : Friday, 26 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Count : 100
l 5 more die, total 8,384
l 410 newly infected, total 5,44,954
l Samples tested in 24 hours - 15,560
l 957 patients newly recovered
World
l Total active cases - 21,886,393
l Total deaths - 2,510,861
« Previous
Next »
