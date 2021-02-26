Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 26 February, 2021, 4:39 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest COVID: Bangladesh reports 11 deaths, 470 cases in a day      
Home Front Page

ACC seizes documents of 7,800 decimals of land of PK Haldar

Published : Friday, 26 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80
Staff Correspondent

ACC seizes documents of 7,800 decimals of land of PK Haldar

ACC seizes documents of 7,800 decimals of land of PK Haldar

The Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) seized 7,800 decimals of land document of Prashant Kumar Haldar from a Narayanganj warehouse.
The ACC is preparing to file cases against some officials of different financial Institutions for their involvement in corruption scandal of PK Haldar.
ACC lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan told the Daily Observer, "Under the section 164 statements were being taken from those arrested in connection with the PK Haldar scam. Many more corruption incidents are coming out of them."
Khurshid Alam said, "The Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge on Wednesday ordered the confiscation of 7,800 decimals of his land."
According to another ACC source, 10 cases are being prepared against 35 to 40 workers of some organizations.
Irregularities and corruption incident were also found against 'People's Leasing', 'International Leasing and Financial Services' and a number of big businessmen and bank officials.
The amount of money embezzled and smuggled in this case is estimated to be several thousand crores.
Noting that the investigation is currently in its final stages, an ACC official said the cases could be filed in the first week of March if the commission approves it.
The ACC Commissioner (Investigation) Md. Mozammel Haque Khan said the investigation into the scams of PK Halder is going on.
The ACC has already filed five cases against him on charges of money embezzlement and trafficking and more cases are in the pipeline.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BD, Japan to develop strategic ties
Students of National University stage protest at Shahbag
Police foil NU students’ bid to block Shahbagh, 11 arrested  
Diploma holders eligible to get admitted to universities
Dhaka-Jalpaiguri train services start March 26
Dhaka supports Tokyo’s bid for permanent UNSC seat
Now Payra Bridge to cost 250pc more
Secy among 2 contracts C-19 after vaccination


Latest News
PM to brief media Saturday on country’s graduation from LDC status
Indian labour activist wins bail after torture claims
'IS bride' Shamima cannot return to UK, court rules
Sri Lanka ends forced cremations after Imran Khan's visit
2 killed as truck hits motorcycle in Mymensingh
COVID: Bangladesh reports 11 deaths, 470 cases in a day
UN chief lauds Bangladesh’s Covid mitigation efforts
Russians leave North Korea on hand-pushed trolley
Progressive student organisations to besiege Home Ministry Mar 1
Ban reduced, Umar Akmal eligible to return to cricket
Most Read News
Court orders to seize 5,706 bigha lands of 2 Faridpur brothers
New dates for postponed exams of DU-affiliated colleges announced
Bus collision claims 8 lives in Sylhet
Pilkhana carnage victims remembered
Oxfam-UNHCR launches new WASH project for Rohingyas, hosts
IU student advisor dies from coronavirus
Police pick up 10 students while trying to stage demo at Shahbagh
Skill certificates for expatriates
Relief secretary infected with COVID-19 after receiving vaccine
Boga Mia: A leader for the masses
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft