

ACC seizes documents of 7,800 decimals of land of PK Haldar

The ACC is preparing to file cases against some officials of different financial Institutions for their involvement in corruption scandal of PK Haldar.

ACC lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan told the Daily Observer, "Under the section 164 statements were being taken from those arrested in connection with the PK Haldar scam. Many more corruption incidents are coming out of them."

Khurshid Alam said, "The Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge on Wednesday ordered the confiscation of 7,800 decimals of his land."

According to another ACC source, 10 cases are being prepared against 35 to 40 workers of some organizations.

Irregularities and corruption incident were also found against 'People's Leasing', 'International Leasing and Financial Services' and a number of big businessmen and bank officials.

The amount of money embezzled and smuggled in this case is estimated to be several thousand crores.

Noting that the investigation is currently in its final stages, an ACC official said the cases could be filed in the first week of March if the commission approves it.

The ACC Commissioner (Investigation) Md. Mozammel Haque Khan said the investigation into the scams of PK Halder is going on.

The ACC has already filed five cases against him on charges of money embezzlement and trafficking and more cases are in the pipeline.







