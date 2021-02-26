

Don’t forget C-19 safety protocols even after vaccination: PM

"[You] don't think that all problems will be over after taking the Covid-19 shots. You'll have to always wear masks and follow all the health guidelines to keep yourselves protected. I hope everyone will do it," she said.

The Prime Minister

made the call while addressing the Mujib Year Graduation Parade of 55th Batch Cadets of Bangladesh Marine Academy (BMA) at Chattogram through a videoconference from her official residence Gono Bhaban.

She said though the government is implementing the Covid-19 vaccination programme, all should follow the health protection guidelines, including using face masks and keeping their hands clean as these are essential.

Sheikh Hasina said her government has been making all-out efforts to ensure all types of health services for the people of Bangladesh and has taken appropriate measures to that end.

Pointing at the graduating cadets, the Prime Minister urged them to brighten the image of Bangladesh both at home and abroad by performing their responsibilities with utmost honesty, sincerity and competence in their new professional life.

Sheikh Hasina said the government is working to improve the waterways of Bangladesh to ensure that the transportation of goods on both the domestic and international fronts can be carried out smoothly.

"We are making our river waterways more developed and mobile by restoring the navigability of our rivers so that we can transport goods very smoothly both domestically and internationally. We are paying special attention to that."

Highlighting the government's commitment to taking the country forward, Hasina said, "Bangladesh is a riverine country. On top of that, we also have a huge sea. The Father of the Nation enacted the Maritime Boundary Act in 1974 but unfortunately, those who came to power after 1975 did not take any initiative in this regard. General Ziaur Rahman, General Ershad or Khaleda Zia took no initiative."

"Since coming to power, the Awami League has taken initiatives and achieved huge maritime boundaries, which can be utilised for the economic development of the country. Moreover, our Bay of Bengal is a very important channel. Many of the world's businesses run through there."Agencies









Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday renewed her call to Bangladeshis to strictly maintain health safety guidelines, even after receiving the Covid-19 vaccine."[You] don't think that all problems will be over after taking the Covid-19 shots. You'll have to always wear masks and follow all the health guidelines to keep yourselves protected. I hope everyone will do it," she said.The Prime Ministermade the call while addressing the Mujib Year Graduation Parade of 55th Batch Cadets of Bangladesh Marine Academy (BMA) at Chattogram through a videoconference from her official residence Gono Bhaban.She said though the government is implementing the Covid-19 vaccination programme, all should follow the health protection guidelines, including using face masks and keeping their hands clean as these are essential.Sheikh Hasina said her government has been making all-out efforts to ensure all types of health services for the people of Bangladesh and has taken appropriate measures to that end.Pointing at the graduating cadets, the Prime Minister urged them to brighten the image of Bangladesh both at home and abroad by performing their responsibilities with utmost honesty, sincerity and competence in their new professional life.Sheikh Hasina said the government is working to improve the waterways of Bangladesh to ensure that the transportation of goods on both the domestic and international fronts can be carried out smoothly."We are making our river waterways more developed and mobile by restoring the navigability of our rivers so that we can transport goods very smoothly both domestically and internationally. We are paying special attention to that."Highlighting the government's commitment to taking the country forward, Hasina said, "Bangladesh is a riverine country. On top of that, we also have a huge sea. The Father of the Nation enacted the Maritime Boundary Act in 1974 but unfortunately, those who came to power after 1975 did not take any initiative in this regard. General Ziaur Rahman, General Ershad or Khaleda Zia took no initiative.""Since coming to power, the Awami League has taken initiatives and achieved huge maritime boundaries, which can be utilised for the economic development of the country. Moreover, our Bay of Bengal is a very important channel. Many of the world's businesses run through there."Agencies