Covid-19: 5 die, 410 infected in 24 hours

The country witnessed five more new deaths from the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours till 8:00am on Thursday, taking the country's death toll from the virus to 8,384, , said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Some 410 new cases, bringing the number of novel coronavirus cases in the country rose to 544,954.

Besides, 957 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the same period, raising the total number of recoveries to 494,755 with a 90.79 per cent recovery rate.

Meanwhile, 15,560 samples were tested in 214 labs across the country in the past 24 hours. A total of 4,003,236 samples have been tested in the country so far.

The latest day's infection rate was 2.63 per cent of the total tests, though the overall rate in the country till date was 13.61 per cent. The death rate stands at 1.54 per cent.

Among the deceased of Thursday, four were men and one was a woman. Moreover, two of them were in Dhaka, and three in the Chattogram division. All the deceased died in different hospitals across the country.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March of the same year.

However, the fast spreading coronavirus claimed 2,510,807 lives and infected 113,191,956 people across the world till Thursday, according to Worldometer.

As many as 88,796,321 people have recovered from Covid-19, which has spread to 219 countries.

The novel coronavirus broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December of 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.