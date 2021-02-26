Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 26 February, 2021, 4:39 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest COVID: Bangladesh reports 11 deaths, 470 cases in a day      
Home Miscellaneous

Covid-19: 5 die, 410 infected in 24 hours

Published : Friday, 26 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 208
Staff Correspondent

The country witnessed five more new deaths from the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours till 8:00am on Thursday, taking the country's death toll from the virus to 8,384, , said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
Some 410 new cases, bringing the number of novel coronavirus cases in the country rose to 544,954.
Besides, 957 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the same period, raising the total number of recoveries to 494,755 with a 90.79 per cent recovery rate.
Meanwhile, 15,560 samples were tested in 214 labs across the country in the past 24 hours. A total of 4,003,236 samples have been tested in the country so far.
The latest day's infection rate was 2.63 per cent of the total tests, though the overall rate in the country till date was 13.61 per cent. The death rate stands at 1.54 per cent.
Among the deceased of Thursday, four were men and one was a woman. Moreover, two of them were in Dhaka, and three in the Chattogram division. All the deceased died in different hospitals across the country.
The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March of the same year.
However, the fast spreading coronavirus claimed 2,510,807 lives and infected 113,191,956 people across the world till Thursday, according to Worldometer.
As many as 88,796,321 people have recovered from Covid-19, which has spread to 219 countries.
The novel coronavirus broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December of 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Covid-19: 5 die, 410 infected in 24 hours
Indictment hearing in Khaleda's Niko graft case Mar 2
One to die, five get life term for killing Kishoreganj farmer
AL to mark  Feb 15 as Black Day
Govt playing with ‘fire’, warns BNP
Elderly people, who live alone, more to have falls: Study
India, pharmacy of the world, falls behind on vaccinations at home
CMM orders transfer of Niloy murder case to Judge court


Latest News
PM to brief media Saturday on country’s graduation from LDC status
Indian labour activist wins bail after torture claims
'IS bride' Shamima cannot return to UK, court rules
Sri Lanka ends forced cremations after Imran Khan's visit
2 killed as truck hits motorcycle in Mymensingh
COVID: Bangladesh reports 11 deaths, 470 cases in a day
UN chief lauds Bangladesh’s Covid mitigation efforts
Russians leave North Korea on hand-pushed trolley
Progressive student organisations to besiege Home Ministry Mar 1
Ban reduced, Umar Akmal eligible to return to cricket
Most Read News
Court orders to seize 5,706 bigha lands of 2 Faridpur brothers
New dates for postponed exams of DU-affiliated colleges announced
Bus collision claims 8 lives in Sylhet
Pilkhana carnage victims remembered
Oxfam-UNHCR launches new WASH project for Rohingyas, hosts
IU student advisor dies from coronavirus
Police pick up 10 students while trying to stage demo at Shahbagh
Skill certificates for expatriates
Relief secretary infected with COVID-19 after receiving vaccine
Boga Mia: A leader for the masses
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft