Daily Covid-19 death rate falls but infection cases rise

The country saw a fall in death toll from Covid-19 and a rise in infections in the last 24 hours until 8:00am on Wednesday.

Five deaths and 428 new cases were reported during the period while 18 deaths and 399 fresh cases recorded on Tuesday.

With the five, the death toll from the virus in the country now stands at 8,379, said a press release issued by the Directorate

General of Health Services (DGHS).

With 428 infections, the number of novel coronavirus cases in the country has reached 5,44,544.

The infection rate stands at 2.65 per cent while the death rate at 1.54 per cent, the release added.

Besides, 911 patients were recovered from Covid-19 during the same period, raising the total number of recoveries to 493,798 with 90.68 per cent recovery rate.

Among the five decreased, four were men and one was women. Of them, four died in Dhaka and one died in Khulna. They all died at different hospitals across the country.

As many as 16,152 samples were tested at 214 labs across the country in the past 24 hours. A total of 3,987,676 samples have been tested in the country so far.

The gender breakdown of Covid-19 victims shows that 6,339 of the total deceased were men and 2,040 were women.

Bangladesh reported its first cases on March 8 and the first death on March 18 last year.

Covid-19 continues to rage across the world, as the global death toll from the deadly virus fast crossed the grim milestone of 112 million, according to US-based Johns Hopkins University.

To be specific, the death toll from the virus reached 2,486,267 while the total caseload mounted to 112,149,127 on Wednesday morning, according to the university data.

Brazil has so far registered 248,529 Covid deaths and 10,257,875 cases, according to the university data.

Brazil has the second highest number of deaths, after the United States, and the third highest number of cases, behind the United States and India.

Besides, India has so far registered 11,030,176 cases and 156,567 fatalities, according to the country's Health Ministry.