Exams of 7 DU affiliated colleges to continue, says Ministry

Amid demonstrations by the students of seven colleges affiliated with Dhaka University (DU) protesting the postponement of their ongoing examinations, the Education Ministry on Wednesday announced that their examinations will continue maintaining the Covid-19 health guidelines.

Education Minister Dipu

Moni announced the decision after a virtual meeting with principals of the seven colleges in the afternoon.

After getting assurance from the Education Ministry to continue examinations of seven colleges affiliated under the University of Dhaka, the agitating students withdrew their protest programme.





