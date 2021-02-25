Unbridled internal conflict rends AL  

Conflicts among the rank and file of the ruling Awami League (AL) has recently intensified. AL leaders and lawmakers are criticizing one another in public platforms violating party discipline, which is embarrassing the party.

Specially, the recent remarks of Bashurhat Municipality Mayor Abdul Quader Mirza, also the younger brother of AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader, brought the intra-party conflicts to the fore and it is worsening. A journalist, Borhan Uddin Muzakkir, has been killed in gunshot during a clash between supporters of Quader Mirza and former upazila chairman Mizanur Rahman Badal in Companiganj.

According to party insiders, disciplinary committee meeting of AL is going to be held soon and decision regarding Quader Mirza and others will be taken there.

AL is in power for three consecutive terms and grass-roots levels internal conflicts of the party are increasing day by day. As a result, leaders and activists of AL have been divided in several groups and sub-groups in almost every unit. Party supporters are being used for leaders' personal interest instead of the party ideology.

Despite warning from the party high command the in-fighting could not be stopped.

In this situation, senior leaders and activists of the ruling party have fallen in an embarrassing situation. At the same time, such conflicting stance among the party leaders is damaging the ruling party's image to the people.

They have urged the party policymakers to take necessary steps immediately to stop such practice and sought their intervention to resolve the conflicts for the party's betterment.

AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader recently warned all to refrain from making such comments and follow party discipline. "If anyone wants to do party politics, they must obey party discipline."

Despite warning, Quader Mirza has been continuing his attacking comments in the name of 'telling the truth' against Ekramul Karim Chowdhury, a lawmaker from Noakhali-4 constituency and also the General Secretary of Noakhali district AL, Nizam Uddin Hazari, lawmaker of Feni-2, and even his brother Obaidul Quader.

However, Noakhali District AL last Saturday expelled Mirza and withdrew the expulsion within two hours of the decision taken at a meeting of the party unit.

Contacted, district AL President AHM Khairul Anam Chowdhury Selim said, "We have withdrawn our decision two hours after the meeting."

Besides, Ekramul Karim Chowdhury last month made a comment using his verified Facebook account against AL General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader claiming that he belongs to a 'family of razakars.'

Ekramul threatened Obaidul Quader by saying that he will start talking about the issue if the district AL does not get a new committee in the next few days.

Though, Ekramul later withdrew his comment and begged pardon for his irresponsible comments in a public platform.

Earlier, Abdul Quader Mirza came up in discussion by making comments against party leaders, election system and verbal battle against Faridpur-4 lawmaker Mujibur Rahman Chowdhury Nixon, also a presidium member of Juba League.

Meanwhile, Asadia Union Juba League general secretary Md Riaz Uddin filed a defamation case against Abdul Quader Mirza in the court of Noakhali Chief Judicial Magistrate last month.

Central AL leaders are avoiding of making any comments regarding the ongoing conflicts in the political arena in Noakhali.

AL Joint General Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif, responsible leader for Chattagram division from central AL, told the Daily Observer, "I am not interested to say anything about Mirza Quader and Noakhali politics. You (reporter) may ask me about other units except Noakhali."

Besides, district level internal conflicts of the party are coming under spotlight day by day.

However, political analysts think that lack of political commitment and democratic knowledge of party leaders are responsible for AL intra-party conflicts. Young party leaders are seen engaging in acrimony more than their senior leaders.

In a recent interview with the Daily Observer noted columnist and political analyst Syed Abul Maksud said, "Most of those who have come to politics in the last 20 years lack political values. They entered politics for personal aggrandizement and not to serve the people."

"Leaders of over 50 years in politics do not engage in conflicts in public platforms except in the party forum. There is a huge difference between the previous and present intra-party conflicts. Then there would be conflicts over party policy, ideology or leadership and now there are disputes over contracting, sand business and various material interests," he added.

Regarding party's internal conflict AL presidium member Abdur Rahman said, "All that has happened are isolated incidents. They involved conflicts for their personal reasons and interests. There were no ideological issues."

"However, if party men cross their boundary and the image of the party is tarnished, strict organizational measures must be taken," he added.

Earlier, AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader said mentioning politics as a multidimensional highway, "We may have different views on democratic consciousness. But, all these differences need to be resolved through discussion and that must be in the organizational atmosphere."



