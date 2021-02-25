Video
Home Front Page

Golden Jubilee Of Independence

BNP to hold rally at Suhrawardy Udyan on Mar 30

Published : Thursday, 25 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Staff Correspondent

BNP on Wednesday announced a 19-day programme, including a grand rally at Suhrawardy Udyan, for the month of March to celebrate the golden jubilee of the country's independence.
Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, a BNP standing committee member and the convener of the party's National Committee on celebrating the golden
jubilee of independence, announced the programmes at a press conference at party chairperson's Gulshan office.
As part of the programmes, the party has a plan to hold a grand rally at Suhrawardy Udyan in the capital on March 30.
Mosharraf said their party will celebrate the golden jubilee of independence throughout the year, and they will announce the programmes in every running month for the next month. "So, we're now announcing the programmes for the month of March."
He sought cooperation from law enforcement agencies for peaceful holding of the programme and said "We also want cooperation of the government so that we can carry out the programme to celebrate the golden jubilee of independence without any hindrance."
After the press briefing, a BNP delegation led by chairperson's advisor Abdus Salam met Inspector General of Police Benazir Ahmed.
"We had a meeting with the police chief. He gave us some advice to carry out the programme following health guidelines and assured us of cooperation,' Salam told reporters, emerging from the meeting.
At the beginning of the press conference, Khandaker Mosharraf expressed deep shock at the death of the noted columnist, researcher and writer Syed Abul Maksud and former Bangladesh Bank Governor Khandaker Ibrahim Khalid and sought eternal peace of the departed souls.
The programme includes inauguration of golden jubilee programmes on March 1, a discussion on hoisting the flag of independence on March 2, discussion on the declaration of manifesto of the independence on March 3, discussion on March 7, celebration of World Women's Day on March 8, a seminar on March 9, essay competition on March 10, inauguration of year-long blood donation programme on March 13, painting competition on March 15, seminar on rule of law and the independence of judiciary on March 20, seminar on declaration of independence, Liberation War, 'Z Force and Bir Uttam Ziaur Rahman' on March 22, cultural heritage fair on March 23, seminar on usurpation of power by dictator Ershad by ousting the elected BNP government on March 24, discussion on 'Black Night' on March 25.
On March 26, the national and party flags will be hoisted atop BNP offices, party leaders will place wreaths at National Memorial in Savar, and late President Ziaur Rahman's grave at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar, marking the Independence Day. The party will also arrange blood donation programmes and rallies across the country the same day.
Besides, the party will hold discussions in Chattogram and Bogura on March 27, accord a reception to freedom fighters on March 28, rally at Suhrawardy Udyan on March 30 and book fair and painting exhibition on the Liberation War on March 31.


