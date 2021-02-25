Ibrahim Khaled dies at 80

Video
Published : Thursday, 25 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Former deputy governor of Bangladesh Bank Khandker Ibrahim Khaled has died in hospital care at the age of 80.
He breathed his last at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University at 5:30 am on Wednesday, said his son Khandker Sayeed.
Ibrahim Khaled was admitted to Bangladesh
Specialised Hospital in early February after he contracted the coronavirus. He suffered from other physical ailments after recovering from the COVID-19 illness. He was shifted to BSMMU on Feb 21.
"He tested negative for the coronavirus later, but suffered from old-age complications," Sayeed told bdnews24.com.
President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have expressed condolences over the passing of Khaled.
"The people of this country will forever remember the talent and skills showed by Khandker Ibrahim Khaled in ensuring the smooth development of the banking sector in Bangladesh," said Hamid.
Hasina also paid tribute to Khaled for his indelible contributions to the banking sector in a condolence message.
Khaled's namaz-e-janaza or funeral prayer will be held at Kachi-Kanchar Mela office in Segunbagicha at 11 am, followed by another funeral prayer at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque.
He will be laid to rest at his ancestral home in Gopalganj, said his son.
Ibrahim Khaled was born on July 4, 1941 in Gopalganj. He completed his Masters in Geography from Dhaka University and also held an MBA from IBA.
Khaled's association with the banking sector spanned nearly six decades. He was the managing director of Pubali Bank Limited from 2001 to 2006.
He also served as the managing director of Bangladesh Krishi Bank, Agrani Bank and Sonali Bank. Later, he spent three years as a deputy governor of Bangladesh Bank from 1998 to 2001.
Khaled had been closely linked to Kachi-Kanchar Mela, having served as a director, executive council president and a member of the trustee board of the organisation from 2000 onwards.


