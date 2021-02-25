Opening of Padma Bridge with rail line in jeopardy due to fund crisis



Padma Bridge under construction recently. file PHOTO

The Padma Bridge Rail Link Project (PBRLP) is a mega fast-track project of Bangladesh. The government has set a target for opening both the rail and the road link on the same day, said a press release issued by the China Railway Group Ltd on Wednesday.

However, the contractor of the project China Railway Group Ltd, known as CREC, is facing critical consequences regarding the issue as they did not get any mobilization payment until September of 2020, it also said.

In the press release, the CREC said that they received the mobilization payment until the end of June of 2018, but due to internal reasons of Bangladesh Railway, the CREC did not receive any payment until September 2020. During this long period, the CREC had to borrow hefty amounts of commercial loans from banks to continue the project implementation, it added.

As per the CREC, BR has consumed a long time for the process of each interim payment (IP). For example, CREC submitted IP7 for the project expenses from June to September of 2020 on October 27 in 2020, the release said.

But it was not followed until February 9 in 2021 that Bangladesh Railway sent to China Exim Bank instructing to release the fund of the foreign portion while the fund of government is still pending due to a lack of planning and coordination of BR, the release also said.

Since China Exim Bank shall not release the foreign portion before the local portion is paid, the release said adding that the CREC has not received any payment of IP7 till now.

After the submission of IP7, CREC claimed that they have only received the payment for the work completed before June 2020, while the payment for the work completed from July 2020 to January 2021 is still being processed in Bangladesh Railway at a slow pace, it added.

The total amount of the pending payment is around US$ 400 million. In this situation, CREC cannot procure sufficient construction materials and cannot pay subcontractors and suppliers in a timely manner, it said.

The project implementation has naturally slowed down and costs are increasing day by day.

According to CREC, they shall supply 100 coaches by July 2020, but Bangladesh Railway has not yet given any instruction to start manufacturing those coaches.

CREC has repeatedly informed Bangladesh Railway that it takes two years to manufacture and deliver the coaches. The CREC has been putting sincere efforts to keep the project going on even amidst Covid-19 pandemic, but they need support and cooperation from their partners for the smooth and timely execution of the project.

Despite repeated attempts on Wednesday to contact the Project Director of the Padma Rail Link project over phone he did not respond.







