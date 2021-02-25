Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 25 February, 2021, 8:25 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Opening of Padma Bridge with rail line in jeopardy due to fund crisis

Published : Thursday, 25 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Staff Correspondent

Padma Bridge under construction recently. file PHOTO

Padma Bridge under construction recently. file PHOTO

As the government plans to inaugurate the much-hyped Padma Multipupose Bridge and Padma Rail Line at the same time, the rail link project seems to have emerged as an impediment to completing the construction process in the stipulated time frame due to fund crisis.
The Padma Bridge Rail Link Project (PBRLP) is a mega fast-track project of Bangladesh. The government has set a target for opening both the rail and the road link on the same day, said a press release issued by the China Railway Group Ltd on Wednesday.
However, the contractor of the project China Railway Group Ltd, known as CREC, is facing critical consequences regarding the issue as they did not get any mobilization payment until September of 2020, it also said.
In the press release, the CREC said that they received the mobilization payment until the end of June of 2018, but due to internal reasons of Bangladesh Railway, the CREC did not receive any payment until September 2020. During this long period, the CREC had to borrow hefty amounts of commercial loans from banks to continue the project implementation, it added.
As per the CREC, BR has consumed a long time for the process of each interim payment (IP). For example, CREC submitted IP7 for the project expenses from June to September of 2020 on October 27 in 2020, the release said.
But it was not followed until February 9 in 2021 that Bangladesh Railway sent to China Exim Bank instructing to release the fund of the foreign portion while the fund of government is still pending due to a lack of planning and coordination of BR, the release also said.
Since China Exim Bank shall not release the foreign portion before the local portion is paid, the     release said adding that the CREC has not received any payment of IP7 till now.
After the submission of IP7, CREC claimed that they have only received the payment for the work completed before June 2020, while the payment for the work completed from July 2020 to January 2021 is still being processed in Bangladesh Railway at a slow pace, it added.
The total amount of the pending payment is around US$ 400 million. In this situation, CREC cannot procure sufficient construction materials and cannot pay subcontractors and suppliers in a timely manner, it said.
The project implementation has naturally slowed down and costs are increasing day by day.
According to CREC, they shall supply 100 coaches by July 2020, but Bangladesh Railway has not yet given any instruction to start manufacturing those coaches.
CREC has repeatedly informed Bangladesh Railway that it takes two years to manufacture and deliver the coaches. The CREC has been putting sincere efforts to keep the project going on even amidst Covid-19 pandemic, but they need support and cooperation from their partners for the smooth and timely execution of the project.
Despite repeated attempts on Wednesday to contact the Project Director of the Padma Rail Link project over phone he did not respond.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Daily Covid-19 death rate falls but infection cases rise
Coronavirus can survive on clothes for three days
BD a unique example of containing C-19: WHO DG
Exams of 7 DU affiliated colleges to continue, says Ministry
AL to take tough action against those tarnishing party image: Quader
Unbridled internal conflict rends AL  
BNP to hold rally at Suhrawardy Udyan on Mar 30
Ibrahim Khaled dies at 80


Latest News
EU aims to create global Vaccine certificate
Man 'kills cousin' over a piece of land in Khulna
Axar, Rohit put India on top in pink-ball Test
Free blood grouping campaign in Nagaon’s Mohadevpur
Airlines in domestic routes see 80% business recovery
Facebook to invest $1 billion in news industry after Australia row
'Akash Tori' joins Biman's fleet
Indictment hearing in mountaineer Ratna hit-and-run case April 5
IGP 'kind enough', says BNP
Dhaka wants strategic relations with Washington
Most Read News
Cricketer Nasir, wife Tamima sued
Ibrahim Khaled is no more
Nasir to take legal steps for spreading falsehood
Inception workshop on Phytosanitary Trade Compliance to be held today
CEC-Rezaul sued over CCC vote rigging
Exams of DU-affiliated colleges to continue
DU-affiliated colleges' students protest postponement of exams
PBI asked to investigate case against Nasir, Tamima
Postponement of exams: Nilkhet intersection blocked again
Dhaka, Washington to work together to overcome common challenges
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft