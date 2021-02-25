Rich crowd vaccine centres, poor left in the lurch

Vaccine? What vaccine? I don't care. I have to toil hard on a daily basis to keep my family alive. This disease isn't for us," said Habib Mia, a rickshaw puller.

"Coronavirus is a disease of the rich, so I don't need the vaccine. I have been working since the beginning of this pandemic, but during this period I didn't feel sick for a day," said Mozammel Ali, a tea seller.

Mass vaccination activities to immunize people against novel coronavirus in the country started on February 7. Although people showed a bit of hesitation or 'wait and see' mentality at the beginning but gradually the situation started to change. Crowds started to increase in hospitals to get vaccinated.

Visiting several hospitals in the capital Dhaka, it was seen that the people who come for vaccination are from the educated, middle class, upper middle class and upper class people. But none from the illiterate, disadvantaged or slum dwellers were found among the people coming for inoculation because they are still unaware of the vaccination.

However, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has a plan to vaccinate 80 per cent of the total population of the country that means some 138,247,508 people by giving two doses to each person.

Public health experts said the DGHS has failed to bring the general public under the vaccination programme because the immunization programme has given priority to the elderly by excluding people from some professions because out of the 8,356 people who died from Coronavirus in the country, at least 4,600 of them are above sixty years old. The programme has also excluded the underprivileged, illiterate people and slum dwellers of the society. If all of them cannot be included in the national programme, then the vaccination programme will not be successful. It cannot be expected that the people must come to the service, the service must be delivered to the people - otherwise not everyone can be vaccinated.

They also said that the registration process for vaccination is complicated. Many educated people are stuck trying to register, there are many low-income people who do not have a smartphone, and those who have cannot register.

Abu Jamil Faisal, member of Public Health Advisory Committee of the DGHS, said, "From the beginning of coronavirus pandemic, people of the villages have said, corona is the disease of the city, the disease of the rich. It doesn't happen in the villages and that's why they don't wear facemasks. They are less interested to be vaccinated because still they don't know about this. The government needs to raise awareness to dispel the misconceptions that people still have."

'Field level health workers have to be engaged in this work in the village and mobile vaccination centres should be set up for the underprivileged people including slum dwellers of the city," he added.

Jamil Faisal further said, "The campaign needs to be stepped up and the process of vaccine registration has not been easy, to make it easier or to help illiterate people. National identity cards are required here to get vaccinated, but many, including floating people, do not have national identity cards, in which case the people's representatives at the union level have to get involved here - otherwise the target set will not be achieved."

Mushtaq Hossain, Adviser of the Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), said, "Ward councils are being given responsibility in this regard. Miking, banners, call in the mosque after the Friday prayers, including the registration booth, they will decide what things they will need for this work."

A large section of the rural population, slum dwellers, the low-income, even the educated elderly who have no one to register with - are likely to be left out, said Prof Be-Nazir Ahmed, former director (disease control) at the DGHS.

Mentioning that the plan of immunization programme has to be streamlined for this, he said, "House-to-house registration has to be done through health workers in the village. Community clinic health workers, NGO workers should be used here."

"I think we can cover only one per cent of the 55-year-old in the village who were our main target for vaccination, excluding the remaining 99 per cent, but if they are not included in the programme, we will not meet that target," he said.







