Sheikh Rehana takes first shot of C-19 vaccine



Sheikh Rehana, daughter of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman receiving the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine in the capital on Wednesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Ashraf Siddiqui Bitu, Assistant Press Secretary to the Prime Minister, confirmed the matter.

The Covid-19 vaccination drive was rolled out in the capital's five hospitals on January 28 and the nationwide inoculation started on February 7.

Many noted personalities and ministers have already

taken jabs of Covid-19 vaccine. The vaccines are being administered at 1005 centres across the country.





Sheikh Rehana, the youngest daughter of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and sister of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, received her first dose of Covid-19 vaccine on Wednesday.Ashraf Siddiqui Bitu, Assistant Press Secretary to the Prime Minister, confirmed the matter.The Covid-19 vaccination drive was rolled out in the capital's five hospitals on January 28 and the nationwide inoculation started on February 7.Many noted personalities and ministers have alreadytaken jabs of Covid-19 vaccine. The vaccines are being administered at 1005 centres across the country.