Singer Mila granted bail

Popular pop singer Tashbiha Binte Shahid alias Mila has secured bail after surrender before a Dhaka court in a case filed against her over attempting to murder throwing acid.

Acting Judge Dilara Alo Chondona of Dhaka's Acid Prevention Tribunal passed the bail order on Wednesday.

Mila's ex-husband Parvez Sanjari was burnt with acid thrown by miscreants at sector 3 in the capital's Uttara on June 2, 2019, leaving him 8% to 10% burnt. On June 4 of that year, Sanjari's father SM Nasir Uddin filed a case in this connection with Uttara Pashchim Police Station.

They split up and divorced just after six months of their marriage. Since, both had filed cases over different complains against one another.