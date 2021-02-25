2,11,615 people vaccinated in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 24: A total of 2,11,615 people have been vaccinated for Covid-19 in Chattogram district till Wednesday.

Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi, civil surgeon of Chattogram district, said a total of 15,895 people have been vaccinated on the 16th day of the corona vaccination programme.

Among the total vaccinated people, 7,795 in Chattogram city and 8,100 in different upazilas of the district, hospital sources said.

Meanwhile, a total of 96 more people were detected for COVID-19 positive today after testing 1,516 samples at six laboratories in Chattogram while the infection rate is 6.33 percent.

With the new infected people, the total number of coronavirus infected patients rose to 34,619 in the district.





