Jatiya Party will not remain as parasitic: GM Quader



Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader along with other party leaders, cutting a cake, marking his 73rd birthday at Jatiya Party chairman's Banani office in the capital on Wednesday. photo: observer

He came up with the remarks while speaking at a programme marking his 73rd birthday at Jatiya Party chairman's Banani office.

GM Quader said corruption and politicisation are going on harming the interests of common people, while leaders and activists are amassing huge wealth unfairly.

He said Jatiya Party has acceptance among people and it will continue to raise voice in public interests.

"Jatiya Party won't bow down its head to anyone out of fear… No party evaluates a non-existent or rootless political party. In politics, people hate parasitic or rootless parties," GM Quader observed.

He said their party will remain active in the field of politics in favour of people braving all barriers. -UNB







