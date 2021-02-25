Month-long virtual exhibition ‘The Black Story’ set to begin

In light of the global Black Lives Matter movement, a month-long virtual interactive exhibition titled 'The Black Story' will begin on Thursday.

The virtual exhibition will be held from February 25 - March 25, 2021, at www.theblackstory.com, said a press release.

The recent wave of protests against racial injustices perpetrated against the Black community in America, inspired people of all colours across continents to proclaim "Black Lives Matter" in solidarity with the movement, the press release said.

Featuring a powerful combination of artistic expression from five prominent Bangladeshi visual artists and intellectual interventions with global personalities, the exhibition will explore the intolerable injustices and generational trauma experienced by black communities.

With the intent to examine, expose, and embrace our historical ties, this interactive exhibition delves into the interactions between the historical Black and South Asian communities. -UNB







