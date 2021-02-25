Video
Letter To the Editor

Protect our world

Published : Thursday, 25 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44

Dear Sir
Our beautiful world has been going through numerous problems out there. For instance, climate crisis, climate migration and crop failure have been nagging the world and the human race for quite sometimes. In the recent "one-on-one" on CNN, Bill Gates was seriously talking about the climate crisis across the globe and immediate steps needed to stop the problem escalating into a catastrophic form.

In particular, countries from Central America and Latin America like Mexico and Guatemala have been facing issues like crop failure and climate refugees. Many reports have confirmed that such countries as Guatemala have been literally in the midst of that climate change-related issues despite being home to the vast green areas and natural vistas. One can say that the long-lasting political impasse and ineffective regimes have only added to the mass problems.

Thinking of the crop failure due to the climate crisis, it is really high time to stop overlooking such serious issues and take steps to mitigate. The food we have been taking and the economic boom each country has been pining for are all interrelated. The international community should work towards this "one goal" taking all the steps possible and following strong green strategies.
P Senthil Saravana Durai
Mumbai, India



