Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 25 February, 2021, 8:24 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Texas blackouts show why energy should be a universal right

Published : Thursday, 25 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Gordon Walker

Texas blackouts show why energy should be a universal right

Texas blackouts show why energy should be a universal right

An unprecedented cold wave in the US state of Texas recently left several million households without power for days on end, as temperatures dropped well below freezing. Dozens of people died from hypothermia, car crashes, house fires or carbon monoxide poisoning from running cars or generators simply to keep warm.

The particular circumstances that led to such widespread grid failure, including how the state has chosen to organise and run its electricity infrastructure, are being loudly debated. There are, though, wider issues to consider.

Blackouts, of whatever cause, always reveal a deeply rooted dependence on flows of energy to power the rhythms of modern living and keep day-to-day health and well-being in balance. When the power fails, the consequences can be devastating. Those most vulnerable to the cold or heat - older people in particular - and those living in poor quality housing, can die as a consequence of technologies losing their power. This adds to the background toll of "excess deaths" linked to energy poverty on an annual basis.

At moments like this, the basic rights of citizens to infrastructures that work are called into question, not just in Texas, but far beyond. In my academic research I have looked at what it would mean to make energy a universal right. Surely we should now be asserting this basic right, including for the 10% of the global population without access to even basic electricity provision?

At first sight the case is compelling. After all, energy enhances many of the basic capabilities of a decent life, not only good health, but also education, communication, livelihood, self-respect and conviviality. But as with many assertions of fundamental rights, details and interpretations matter.

Energy that works: Having an infrastructure in place is fundamental, but it needs to be one that works, that is well maintained and is resilient, including in the face of the types of (predictable) climate change-induced extremes experienced in Texas. Energy bills also need to be affordable, with cost structures that do not penalise those on low incomes and that ensure that a baseline of access can be sustained when times are hard, or needs are most intense.

In the UK, households have a legal right to not be disconnected from the water supply, but they can be disconnected from energy, including when the money runs out in pre-payment meters found in many low-income households - a process known as "self-disconnection". Policies are in place to protect categories of energy-vulnerable households, overseen by the regulator Ofgem, but a universal right to electricity or gas connection does not exist.

Regulatory structures matter and experience has shown that the state cannot just leave energy provision to the unfettered market, with profit above all else determining how energy is supplied and consumed. It can instead enforce clear social obligations on energy suppliers, or it can take electricity infrastructure into public ownership. But either way, the state has a responsibility it cannot shirk to ensure what should be basic rights for its energy-consuming citizens.

A right to low carbon living: Two further important considerations also have to be factored into a general notion of the right to energy. First, we should be doing all we can to ensure that the energy that is used, is used well - it is madness to be putting energy into homes and other buildings, for it then to leak out again so easily.

This highlights that nobody really wants to consume energy per se. It is the heat, light, cool, communication, mobility and so on that are really valued and that really matter. There should therefore be much more focus on realising such services in ways that minimise energy use and energy bills, and cutting energy demand as part of zero carbon trajectories.
Second, the citizen's right to energy has now to be asserted as a right to low carbon energy, or more generally as a right to low carbon living. There is some irony that Texas, a US state so deeply implicated in fossil fuels, is now experiencing a hard kick back from climatic change. Maybe in a post-Trump world that irony will not be so readily ignored.

In a climate emergency, the right to energy cannot be realised through old energy infrastructure, using old models of carbon-heavy generation. Universal provision is crucial, but the right to energy and the right to low carbon living have to work hand in hand, if we are to avoid further deepening the consequences of the climate crisis in Texas and many other parts of the world.
The writer is a Professor
at the Lancaster Environment
Centre and previously co-director
of the DEMAND Centre,
Lancaster University
Source: Theconversation.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Protect our world
Texas blackouts show why energy should be a universal right
Boga Mia: A leader for the masses
Mosquito menace on the rise
Biden’s Munich speech risks alienating non-European partners
How corona vaccine is working in my body?
Excessive use of mobile phone
Exploring newer avenues in BD-Turkey relations


Latest News
EU aims to create global Vaccine certificate
Man 'kills cousin' over a piece of land in Khulna
Axar, Rohit put India on top in pink-ball Test
Free blood grouping campaign in Nagaon’s Mohadevpur
Airlines in domestic routes see 80% business recovery
Facebook to invest $1 billion in news industry after Australia row
'Akash Tori' joins Biman's fleet
Indictment hearing in mountaineer Ratna hit-and-run case April 5
IGP 'kind enough', says BNP
Dhaka wants strategic relations with Washington
Most Read News
Cricketer Nasir, wife Tamima sued
Ibrahim Khaled is no more
Nasir to take legal steps for spreading falsehood
Inception workshop on Phytosanitary Trade Compliance to be held today
CEC-Rezaul sued over CCC vote rigging
Exams of DU-affiliated colleges to continue
DU-affiliated colleges' students protest postponement of exams
PBI asked to investigate case against Nasir, Tamima
Postponement of exams: Nilkhet intersection blocked again
Dhaka, Washington to work together to overcome common challenges
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft