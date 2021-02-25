

UCBL’s Upay will replace Ucash in March

Earlier in December, Bangladesh Bank awarded a MFS license to UCB Fintech Company Limited, the subsidiary of UCBL, said a press release on Wednesday.

The bank is currently serving more than a million customers under its MFS product 'Ucash' since 2013.

The new brand is expected to be launched by March this year while the customers of 'Ucash' will be migrated to 'upay' and enjoy all kinds of services as per the central bank regulations on Mobile Financial Services 2018.

Sydul Haque Khandaker, managing director of UCB Fintech Limited, said the company has taken all the necessary preparations to launch the service by March.

"This is a fresh beginning with a commitment to making customer journey simple, secured and convenient while availing financial services", he said.

Built on cutting-edge blockchain technology, the platform will provide a greater sense of security and confidence to customers.

With a nationwide presence of agents and merchant network, initial 'upay' products include mobile transactions, utility bill payment, in-store and e-commerce payment, inward remittance, salary disbursement, airtime recharge, Indian visa fee payment and traffic prosecution fee.

In addition to USSD, the customer will also be able to transact through mobile app.

