Thursday, 25 February, 2021, 8:23 AM
BD, Japan ties got boost in 2020 despite pandemic: Envoy

Published : Thursday, 25 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16
Business Correspondent

The relations between Bangladesh and Japan strengthened further in 2020 in despite the economies and the health systems were affected as the two peace-loving nations worked together for national and regional prosperity and stability.
Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh, ITO Naoki, made the remarks at a national day reception to celebrate the birthday of Emperor Naruhito at the Japan embassy last night.
"Let us share the pain. Let us cooperate together. I look forward to a bright future ahead of us as we overcome the pandemic with patience," the Japanese emperor said about the relationship between the two countries, according to Naoki.
Though the pandemic affected daily lives of all, the year 2020 saw further strengthening of relations between Japan and Bangladesh, the Japanese envoy said. Japan provided for the first time the budget support of approximately $ 330 million to Bangladesh in August last year to fight the pandemic.
He also mentioned that in August last year, Japan signed the largest ever annual yen-loan package of approximately $ 3.2 billion for BIG-B's quality infrastructure projects.
Beginning from 2020 to 2025, Bangladesh will see completion of the JICA-supported mega projects. Dhaka MRT Line 6 will be partially open in December and then the Special Economic Zone in Araihazar, Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport Extension, Matarbari Deep Sea Port and Power Stations, and Bangabandhu Railway Bridge will start operating one after another, Naoki said.
"Japan will continue to extend its support to Bangladesh's development as much as possible, bearing in mind it also leads to the overall stability and prosperity of the Bay of Bengal and Indo-Pacific region, which are conducive to realise our common vision of free an open Indo-Pacific," he said.
Addressing the event as chief guest, Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni said the role of Japan as a key development partner has been instrumental for Bangladesh and will be further developed.
"Now Bangladesh and Japan are working towards strategic partnership to reach even higher level of bilateral relationship," she said.
Since 1972, Bangladesh received largest Official Development Assistance from Japan. Japanese contribution has been vital in the areas of infrastructure and human resource development, agriculture, education, water resource management and disaster management, Dipu Moni said.
"As trusted partners and peace-loving nations, we have always worked together and supported each other to promote global peace and prosperity.
"The cooperation from Japan is ever more crucial [for Bangladesh] to graduate to LDC status," she added.
Nasrul Hamid, state minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources; Salman Rahman, advisor to the prime minister; and Air Chief Marshal Masihuzzaman Serniabat also graced the occasion.


