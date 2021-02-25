Video
Thursday, 25 February, 2021
Business

HSBC, Serai, BKMEA brainstorm to boost BD garment export

Published : Thursday, 25 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 8
Business Desk

The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited (HSBC), Serai Limited and Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) came together to discuss how the readymade garments exporting business of Bangladesh can grow and manage risk in 2021.
Bangladesh's apparel industry, global apparel buyers, demand landscape, associated risks and collaboration using digital technology were some of the issues discussed, says a press release.
The virtual webinar held on Tuesday, was attended by local exporters of readymade garments, HSBC customers, regulators, business owners and officials from different countries as well as host organisations.
In the wake of 2020 and the lessons learnt from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bangladeshi apparel industry now emphasizes the importance of managing risk. Order cancellations, reduced order volumes, extended payment terms and shipping delays left many in the industry in a situation of financial uncertainty.
It's become essential for apparel businesses to have an effective risk management framework. To address these challenges, the webinar discussed the importance of monitoring and managing risk and how Bangladeshi manufacturers can reduce such risks.
The key speakers of the programme were Vivek Ramachandran, CEO, Serai Limited, Kevin Green, Country Head of Wholesale Banking, HSBC Bangladesh and Mohammad Hatem, Senior Vice President, BKMEA. There were also a question and answer session at the end.
Serai is a technology subsidiary of HSBC, the world's leading trade bank. It is a platform that brings together buyers and suppliers to build trusted relationships, with an initial focus on the garment and apparel industry. The platform allows industry participants to share relevant data in a highly secure manner with their partners and access a range of digitals solutions.


