Business Events

Shippers' Council of Bangladesh (SCB) Chairman Md. Rezaul Karim presiding over the 6th meeting of the Board of Directors of SCB for the term 2020 - 21 held at the SCB office at Dhanmandi, Dhaka on Tuesday.LafargeHolcim Bangladesh Limited CEO Rajesh Surana and Sales and Marketing Director Gazi Mahfuzur Rahman along with other members of the executive committee pose for photograph on the sidelines of the Annual Sales Conference of the company held at BRAC CDM recently. Company's strategic priorities for 2021 and necessary guidelines were shared with the sales team during the conference followed by the performance recognition ceremony for 2020.Grameenphone (GP) Business Division Director Nasar Yousuf and Virgo Pharmaceuticals Additional Managing Director Syed Ishmum Farooque flanked by their company colleagues sign a Memorandum of understanding (MoU) on behalf of their respective companies in Dhaka recently. Under the MoU, officials of Virgo Pharmaceuticals shall now enjoy GP's connections and other digital services.