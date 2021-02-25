Strong exports boost German economy

BERLIN, Feb 24: Strong exports and solid construction activity helped the German economy to grow by a better-than-expected 0.3 per cent in the final quarter of last year, but stricter lockdown measures at home and abroad are clouding the outlook for Europe's largest economy.

The data, published by the Federal Statistics Office on Wednesday, marked an upward revision to its earlier estimate for a 0.1 per cent expansion over the previous quarter.

The office also revised upward its 2020 full-year GDP figure to -4.9 per cent from -5.0 per cent.

Adjusted for calendar effects, the German economy shrank by 5.3 per cent last year. -Reuters







