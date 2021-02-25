Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 25 February, 2021, 8:22 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

AstraZeneca EU supply chain shortfall continues in Q2

Published : Thursday, 25 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

LONDON, Feb 24: Pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca said Tuesday its EU supply chains would only be able to deliver half of an expected supply of Covid-19 vaccines to the bloc in the second quarter -- but that it would look to make up the shortfall from elsewhere.
A spokesman for the British drugs group told AFP AstraZeneca was "working to increase productivity in its EU supply chain" and would use its "global capability in order to achieve delivery of 180 million doses to the EU in the second quarter".
"Approximately half of the expected volume is due to come from the EU supply chain" while the remainder would come from its international supply network, he added.
The announcement follows controversy over deliveries of the AstraZeneca-Oxford University jab to the European Union in the first quarter, which has caused tension between the bloc and the pharmaceutical company.
Ahead of the EU's approval of the vaccine at the end of January, the British-Swedish company sparked fury among European leaders by announcing that it would miss its target of supplying the EU with 400 million doses, due to a shortfall at the firm's European plants.
The disagreement also caused diplomatic tensions with Britain, which definitively left the EU after 40 years of membership following a transmission period at the end of 2020 -- with Brussels implicitly accusing AstraZeneca of giving preferential treatment to Britain at the expense of the EU.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
UCBL’s Upay will replace Ucash in March
Hyundai Motor to replace battery systems in $900m electric car recall
Emirates, Etihad, flydubai say not impacted by Boeing 777 incident
EasyJet bookings soar as England readies lockdown exit
Chair of Japan automaker Suzuki to step down
BD, Japan ties got boost in 2020 despite pandemic: Envoy
Trading on India’s NSE halted by telecom breakdown
Dollar pummelled, Aussie soars as reflation trades grip FX markets


Latest News
EU aims to create global Vaccine certificate
Man 'kills cousin' over a piece of land in Khulna
Axar, Rohit put India on top in pink-ball Test
Free blood grouping campaign in Nagaon’s Mohadevpur
Airlines in domestic routes see 80% business recovery
Facebook to invest $1 billion in news industry after Australia row
'Akash Tori' joins Biman's fleet
Indictment hearing in mountaineer Ratna hit-and-run case April 5
IGP 'kind enough', says BNP
Dhaka wants strategic relations with Washington
Most Read News
Cricketer Nasir, wife Tamima sued
Ibrahim Khaled is no more
Nasir to take legal steps for spreading falsehood
Inception workshop on Phytosanitary Trade Compliance to be held today
CEC-Rezaul sued over CCC vote rigging
Exams of DU-affiliated colleges to continue
DU-affiliated colleges' students protest postponement of exams
PBI asked to investigate case against Nasir, Tamima
Postponement of exams: Nilkhet intersection blocked again
Dhaka, Washington to work together to overcome common challenges
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft