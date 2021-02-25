Stocks rebound on fresh buying

After witnessing a downward trend in the lastfive consecutive sessions, stocks today rebounded in the Dhaka and Chittagong stock exchanges as investors remained active on sector-wise issues.

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE, went up by 67.92 points or 1.27 per cent to settle at 5,385, after losing roughly 226 points in the past five consecutive sessions.

Two other indices also ended higher. The DSE 30 Index comprising blue chips rose 38.83 points to finish at 2,056 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) gained 13.98 points to close at 1,220.

Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, stood at Taka 5.30 billion on the country's premier bourse, falling by 10.32 per cent over the previous day's mark of Taka 5.91 billion.

The top positive index contributors were Walton, Robi, Beximco, Beximco Pharma, Beacon Pharma, Grameenphone and Square Pharma, jointly added about 47 points to the DSEX, according to data from amarstock.com, a stock market data analyst.

Of the 343 issues traded, 190 advanced, 35 declined and 118 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

Beximco continued to dominate the turnover chart with shares worth over Taka 1.24 billion changing hands followed by Robi, BATBC, Beximco Pharma and LankaBangla Finance.

Newly listed eGeneration was the day's best performer, posting a gain of 50 per cent while NCC Bank Mutual Find-1 was the worst loser for the second straight session, losing 4.93 per cent.

The market-cap of DSE also fell to Taka 4,640 billion on Wednesday, up from Taka 4,570 billion in the previous day.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also rebounded with the CSE All Share Price Index - CASPI -soaring 207 points to settle at 15,590 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX rising 124 points to close at 9,403.

Of the issues traded, 112 gained, 48 declined and 56 remained unchanged on the CSE.

The port city's bourse traded 8.63 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of Taka 289 million.





















