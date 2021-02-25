Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 25 February, 2021, 8:21 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

S’porean admits killing maid after inhumane abuse

Published : Thursday, 25 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

SINGAPORE, Feb 24: A Singaporean woman has admitted to starving, assaulting and ultimately killing her domestic worker from Myanmar in what prosecutors called one of the worst cases of maid abuse in the city-state.
The affluent financial hub is home to about 250,000 domestic workers who mostly come from poorer Asian countries, and stories of mistreatment are common.
But the abuse meted out against Piang Ngaih Don was particularly awful, with the helper stamped on, strangled, choked, battered with brooms, and burnt with an iron.
Gaiyathiri Murugayan, 40, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to 28 charges including culpable homicide against the 24-year-old maid. She will be sentenced at a later date, and could be jailed for life.
"That one human being would treat another in this evil and utterly inhumane manner is cause for the righteous anger of the court; and the law must come down with full force", prosecutors said.
The maid was employed by Gaiyathiri and her husband, a police officer, in 2015 to help take care of their four-year-old daughter and one-year-old son.  
But she physically assaulted the victim almost daily, often several times a day, with her 61-year-old mother sometimes joining in, according to court documents seen by AFP.
The domestic worker finally died in July 2016 after Gaiyathiri repeatedly assaulted her over several hours.
Piang Ngaih Don, who had worked for the family for over a year at the time of her death, was provided with very little food, and was forced to shower and relieve herself with the door open.
Only allowed to sleep for five hours a night, she lost about 38 percent of her body weight during her employment, and only weighed 24 kilogrammes (52 pounds) at the time of her death.
The prosecution sought a reduced charge of culpable homicide rather than murder -- punishable with the death penalty in Singapore -- after taking into account that Gaiyathiri suffered from illnesses including        depression.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
UCBL’s Upay will replace Ucash in March
Hyundai Motor to replace battery systems in $900m electric car recall
Emirates, Etihad, flydubai say not impacted by Boeing 777 incident
EasyJet bookings soar as England readies lockdown exit
Chair of Japan automaker Suzuki to step down
BD, Japan ties got boost in 2020 despite pandemic: Envoy
Trading on India’s NSE halted by telecom breakdown
Dollar pummelled, Aussie soars as reflation trades grip FX markets


Latest News
EU aims to create global Vaccine certificate
Man 'kills cousin' over a piece of land in Khulna
Axar, Rohit put India on top in pink-ball Test
Free blood grouping campaign in Nagaon’s Mohadevpur
Airlines in domestic routes see 80% business recovery
Facebook to invest $1 billion in news industry after Australia row
'Akash Tori' joins Biman's fleet
Indictment hearing in mountaineer Ratna hit-and-run case April 5
IGP 'kind enough', says BNP
Dhaka wants strategic relations with Washington
Most Read News
Cricketer Nasir, wife Tamima sued
Ibrahim Khaled is no more
Nasir to take legal steps for spreading falsehood
Inception workshop on Phytosanitary Trade Compliance to be held today
CEC-Rezaul sued over CCC vote rigging
Exams of DU-affiliated colleges to continue
DU-affiliated colleges' students protest postponement of exams
PBI asked to investigate case against Nasir, Tamima
Postponement of exams: Nilkhet intersection blocked again
Dhaka, Washington to work together to overcome common challenges
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft