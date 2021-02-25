Govt’s purchase committee okays 4 buy proposals

The Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) on Wednesday approved a total of four procurement proposals at a cost of around Taka 440.75 crore. The approval came in a virtual meeting held with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair.

Briefing reporters also virtually after the meeting, Cabinet Division Additional Secretary Dr Abu Saleh Mostafa Kamal said Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) will procure 30 thousand tonnes of bagged granular urea fertilizer from the Karnaphuli Fertilizer Company Limited (KAFCO) at a cost of Taka 90.72 crore.

In another proposal approved in the meeting, he said, a joint venture of Ataur Rahman Khan Limited and Mahabub Brothers Private Limited will implement the MB-1 lot of the "Museum Building Expansion and Construction of the Outer Physical Infrastructure of the Bangladesh Folk Art and Crafts Foundation" -- a project under Housing and Public Works Ministry at a cost of Taka 89.17 crore.

Abu Saleh Mostafa Kamal said the CCGP meeting approved another proposal which authorize Taher Brothers Limited and Hossain Construction Private Limited to implement the package-1 of the "National Revenue Bhaban Construction (First Amendment)" project under Housing and Public Works Ministry with a cost of Taka 80.75 crore.

He further said the meeting has also approved, the Mir Akhter Hossain Limited to implement the WP-4 package of the "Up-gradation of the District Highways with proper standard and width from Keraniganj in Dhaka to Hasara in Munshiganj" project at a cost of Taka 180.09 crore.

















