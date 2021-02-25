BB needs proof to take actions against officials

Bangladesh Bank has set up a facts finding committee to investigate into the alleged involvement of two of its senior officials publicly blamed for helping scammers of People's Leasing and Financial Services and in others for huge financial irregularities using fake loan documents.

The committee has been formed on advice of relevant court and the Anti-corruption Commission (ACC) following the media report in this regard, the central bank's executive director and spokesperson Serajul Islam told The Observer on Wednesday.

He said the central bank can't initiate any action on its own without credible proof. It has initiated investigation on the advice of the court and the ACC but it is yet to make any recommendations, while the central bank will wait for its findings. He said Bangladesh Bank can't go into action based on news paper report or public gossip.

He said the fact finding committee has been given three months to produce the report and not only on the two blamed for involvement with the scammers but also on any other to be found involved in loan scams or any other financial irregularities in the central bank. He said the committee will examine all aspects of financial operations before finalizing the report.

Drawing attention to the High Court comments on Tuesday which termed the two BB senior officials former deputy governor SK Sur Chowdhury and incumbent executive director Shah Alam for their involvement with scam PLFS as 'thieves and robbers' Serajul Islam said, "We hear many things but we can't act or react without credible investigation reports.

Many however wonder why the central bank can't instantly suspend an accused officer for distinct involvement in scams for allowing loan irregularities and benefiting from bribes. Many wonder in most cases delaying means tolerating crimes and shielding offenders.

Pointing at the scam report of the Bangladesh Bank US$ 100 million heist from its vault as police is failing to file the report to court and so far taken 45th time extension apparently hiding some offenders, they said any delay means denying the fact.

There is no certainty that the fact finding committee report report would see the light of the day particularly at a time when powerful people are involved from behind. How come it that a section of bank officers from general manager to deputy governor was able to shelter the scam over a decade?

And when it comes to the light and their offence have ruined many banks and non-bank institutions in one hand and destroyed the overall image of the central bank on the other, how can the central bank keep away from going into action. Bangladesh Bank needs to clear the misgivings.









