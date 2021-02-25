Six killed in road mishaps in 4 dists

Six people including a newborn baby were killed and eight others injured in separate road accidents in four districts- Rangpur, Noakhali, Naogaon and Barishal, in two days.

BADARGANJ, RANGPUR: Three people were killed and another was injured in separate road accidents in Badarganj Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

Two motorcyclists were killed and another was injured in a road accident in Khagrabandha area on the Madhyapara Road under Bishnupur Union in the upazila at noon.

The deceased were identified as Labu, 17, son of Anwarul Islam, a resident of Jamubari Daktarpara area under Badarganj Municipality; and Masum, 17, son Azam Ali of Pakihana Village.

Local sources said a coal-laden truck hit a motorcycle carrying three teenage boys Khagrabandha area, leaving them seriously injured.

Later, Labu and Masum died on the way to Rangpur Medical College Hospital.

Injured Mamun was admitted to the hospital in critical condition.

On the other hand, a tractor driver was killed a truck hit his vehicle in Pakarmatha area on the Badarganj-Rangpur Road in the upazila in the afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Noyon Mia, 24, son of Shahajada Mia of Panchtepathi area under Ramnathpur Union. Local sources said a truck hit a brick-laden tractor in Pakarmatha area at around 4pm, leaving its driver seriously injured.

Later, he died while undergoing treatment, said Residential Medical Officer of Badarganj Upazila Health Complex Nazmul Hossain.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Badarganj Police Station (PS) Habibur Rahman Habib confirmed the incidents.

SENBAG, NOAKHALI: A driver of a CNG-run auto-rickshaw was killed as a bus rammed into the vehicle in Senbag Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Md Mohi Uddin, 40, hailed from Enayetnagar area in Daganbhuiyan Upazila of Feni District.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Senbag PS Sabuj Chandra Pal said a passenger-laden bus coming from opposite direction hit the auto-rickshaw in Tinpukuria area on the Noakhali-Feni Road at around 4:30pm, leaving the auto-rickshaw driver dead on the spot.

However, police seized the bus, but its driver and his assistant fled the scene, the SI added.

The PS OC Abdul Baten confirmed the incident.

PATNITALA, NAOGAON: A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident the Nazipur-Sapahar Road in Patnitala Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Rakib, 22, son of late Sajed Ali, a resident of Kantabari Village under Sadar Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Rakib fell on the road from his motorcycle after losing control over its steering in Sarderpara area at around 10am, which left him seriously injured.

He was rushed to Patnitala Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

BARISHAL: A newborn baby girl has been killed in a head-on collision between a bus and an ambulance in Babuganj Upazila of the district on Monday.

The accident took place in Rampatti area at around 1:45pm that also left seven others including the baby's mother injured.

The injured are: the baby's mother Jui Akter, her maternal grandmother Eti Begum, and maternal uncle Md Sagor, neighbours Proshnato Kumer, and Shahinur Begum, the ambulance driver Rezaul, and his assistant Jahirul.

Barishal Airport PS OC Md Zahid Bin Alam said the girl was born in five months through caesarean section at Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH) three days back. Since then, the baby had been sick.

The family was taking her to Dhaka Shishu Hospital for better treatment by an ambulance in the afternoon. On the way, the ambulance collided head-on with a passenger-laden bus of 'Anik Paribahan' in the area, which left eight passengers of the ambulance severely injured.

The injured were rushed to the SBMCH, where the on-duty doctor declared the newborn baby dead, the OC added.

