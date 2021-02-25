Two found dead in two districts

A member of Bangladesh Army and a tourist were found dead in separate incidents in two districts- Chattogram and Cox's Bazar, in two days.

Police on Tuesday afternoon recovered the body of an army person, who went missing while taking bath in the Sangu River in Anwara Upazila of Chattogram.

The deceased was identified as Asif Hossain Nishan, 21, a resident of Halisahar in Chattogram.

Anwara Upazila Nirbahi Officer Sheikh Jobayer Ahmed said a team of new army members came to the upazila for a winter training programme.

Fire Service and Civil Defence Deputy Assistant Director Farid Ahmed said Nishan went missing while taking bath in the Sangu River on Monday afternoon.

The body has been handed over to Bangladesh Army, he added.

On the other hand, police recovered the body of a tourist from a hotel room in the Saint Martin's Island under Teknaf Upazila of Cox's Bazar on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Badshah, son of late Abdul Hamid, a resident of Demra area in Dhaka.

Neel Diganta Resort Manager Md Jahangir said Badshah along with seven others booked rooms at the resort on Sunday. He felt chest pain a few hours later and took primary treatment from a local village doctor.

After taking dinner on Sunday night, he took medicine and went to sleep. Later, one of his fellow mates found him dead in the room in the morning, he added.

Being informed, police recovered the body, said Saint Martin's Island Police Outpost In-Charge Masudur Rahman.

Police assumed that he might have died of cardiac arrest, said the official, adding that they are investigating the matter.







