Illegal selling of LP gas cylinders rampant in Madaripur



Illegal LP gas cylinders at a shop in Madaripur. photo: observer

According to field sources, traders are running the business of LP gas without knowing its trading rules and regulations.

These traders are mainly shoppers of different commodities holding only general trade licences.

In the district town and at least in four upazilas of Madaripur, shoppers are selling LP gas cylinders in a risky environment. The shops included grocery stores, mobil recharge and phone-fax outlets.

Field sources said, gas cylinders are selling in Puran Bazar, Natun Bazar, Hatun Bazar in Madaripur town, and in different rural areas of four upazilas. But security measures are not being maintained.

Selling and stockpiling of LP gas cylinders require permission from the district administration, the Department of Environment, and Department of Power and Mineral Resources. But traders are openly selling gas cylinders having only general trade licences. These trade licences don't allow selling LP gas cylinders.

Also, most of the shops in the district town do not have price lists of LP gas cylinders of different sizes. This practice is going on unabated in the absence of proper supervision by the authorities concerned.

These shopkeepers are also selling low quality regulators, gas supply pipes and risky stoves of different unauthorised companies.

In fact, LP gas cylinders are selling everywhere. The demand is on the rise too. In houses and restaurants, gas cylinders are being used knowing not about the safe use.

According to official sources, having extinguishers is a must; but very few of them have these.

Many residents in different areas of Madaripur town and in different upazilas do not have gas lines. So they have become dependent on the LP gas cylinders, it was learnt.

At the same time, there is no one to see whether the LP gas trading is going on in risk in densely populated residential areas.

There has a high risk of accidents of selling LP gas cylinders without proper safety measures.

Traders in different areas said, they have been selling LP gas cylinders for a long time; but they do not know anything about permission approval.

Station Officer of the Fire Service and Civil Defence Nur Mohammad Sikder said, those who want to sell LP gas cylinders should get licence and have sufficient security measures under the terms of the Fire Brigade Act of 2003.

"We will look into the mater. We also occasionally alert those who trade cylinders with trade licences only. Training is also given them at different times," he mentioned.

Deputy Commissioner Rahima Khatun said, she heard LP gas is being traded illegally in different shops , adding the district administration has already taken step to conduct a mobile court.

Legal action will be taken soon in this regard, she gave assurance.







