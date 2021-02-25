Video
Thursday, 25 February, 2021, 8:21 AM
Home Countryside

Schoolgirl raped, accused arrested at Amtali

Published : Thursday, 25 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Our Correspondent

AMTALI, BARGUNA, Feb 24: A schoolgirl has allegedly been violated in Amtali Upazila of the district on Monday.
Police, however, arrested the accused following filing of a case.
According to the case statement, the victim, a tenth grader at Chhoto Nilganj Secondary School, went to her sister's house in Basugi Village, and from there she went to visit WAPDA Office adjacent area in the afternoon.
Accused Zakir Hossain Hawlader, a father of four children, picked up the girl in a motorcycle and took her to a hotel in Patuakhali District Town and violated the girl there.
The accused, later, dropped the victim in front of her brother-in-law's house at night.
As the girl revealed the incident to her sister, her brother-in-law filed a case case with Amtali Police Station (PS) accusing Zakir.
Sub-Inspector (SI) of Amtali PS Nasrin Sultana along with her force, in a drive, arrested Zakir from his house early morning on Tuesday.
Both the accused and victim were produced before the Amtali Senior Judicial Magistrate Court.
Magistrate Sakib Hossain recorded the victim's statement and sent the accused to jail.
The victim was sent to Barguna General Hospital for medical test, the SI added.


